INDIALIFESTYLE

Muslim groups in Dhanbad ban DJs, dance, fireworks in marriages

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 55 Muslim organisations in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad have announced a strict ban on DJs, fireworks, and dancing in the marriage’s Baraat procession, warning if this was violated, then no Qazi would officiate at the Niqah.

The decision was taken by consensus in a joint meeting held on the initiative of Tanzeem Ulema Ahle Sunnat at Wasseypur and has been imposed on the entire city.

Maulana Ghulam Sarwar Qadri said that a campaign, ‘Nikah Aasaan Karo’ has been started and will be carried out in the entire state after Dhanbad.

All the representatives of the Muslim community who attended the meeting agreed that the financial condition of the people was deteriorating due to “unnecessary” show off during weddings.

They added that fireworks and DJs violated Islamic beliefs and traditions and led to an increase in extravagance, which is why it was decided to collectively boycott such marriages.

Mufti Mohammad Rizwan Ahmed said that spending the money on children’s education and betterment would benefit them and would be a concrete step towards social upliftment.

A similar decision was taken in a meeting of Muslims of 28 Panchayat villages in Ledatand of Topchanchi block in the district, wherein a discussion was held to ban dowry.

20230109-230804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DU teachers, students want final semester exams scrapped

    Behind migration of Indian medical students, less fees or fake biz...

    K’taka PSI recruitment scam: Court gives bail to Divya Hagargi, 25...

    Allahabad HC seeks UP reply to fast-track cases against cops