Muslim leader arrested for breaking plaque with Azam Khan’s name

Farhat Ali Khan, chief of the All India Muslim Federation, was arrested after he broke a plaque bearing the names of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Bapu Mall.

Farhat Ali Khan used a hammer on Sunday to break the plaque.

He said that Azam Khan did not have the right to vote and that the administration should remove all plaques with the latter’s name on it.

He demanded that the administration remove all plaques bearing Azam Khan’s name and threatened to break them himself if his demand was not met.

“The man who demolished people’s houses and now he has been convicted as a criminal. A plaque with Azam’s name is a big deal, he does not even deserve to live in the country. I demand that the administration break all his plaques from the state or else I will break each one of them on my own,” he said.

“Saddam and Taliban rule is over and there is only rule of nationalism. Only those Muslims who belong to the nationalist ideology will live in India. I had the courage, that is why I have shown it by breaking the plaque. Plaques in the name of Azam Khan will be removed in this district.”

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said that a case has been registered against Farhat Ali and he has been arrested.

“Bapu Mall in Rampur was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. His and Azam Khan’s names were written on the plaque. It was broken by Farhat Ali Khan with a hammer,” said the SP.

20230220-140204

