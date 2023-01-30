INDIA

Muslim leader questions delay in action against Mahant Raju Das

All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat President Navaid Hamid on Monday questioned the delay in action against Mahant Raju Das who has announced a reward for beheading SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

In a tweet, Hamid said: “The government announces reward on those who proclaim ‘Sar tan se juda’ so why is action not being taken against others who have made similar proclamations? Will any legal action be taken against Mahant Raju Das and others like him?”

“By the way these people (Mahant Raju Das and others) are not Muslims and that probably explains the delay”, he added.

The UP DGP has been tagged in the tweet.

