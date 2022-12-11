INDIA

‘Muslim League is an out and out communal party,’ says Kerala BJP president

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala state unit president of BJP, K. Surendran has said that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is an out and out communal political party. He was speaking at the state office bearers meet of the Kerala unit of the party here.

In a direct reply to the CPI-M state secretary, M.V. Govindan, Surendran said: “The CPI-M is trying to whitewash the Muslim League and the statement of its state secretary, M.V. Govindan that League is not a communal party is hoodwinking the general public.”

Surendran said that the people of the country have not forgotten the regressive position taken by the Muslim League in the maintenance case filed by Shah Bano against her husband who divorced her. He said that the League was out and out against the woman in the maintenance case and added that CPI-M was trying to portray such a party as secular.

He also added that Muslim League had supported the partition of India and was against the interests of our nation. The BJP Kerala state president said that CPI-M is now an opportunistic political party and that while CPI-M is trying to rope League into the Left front, “What message is the party providing to the majority Hindu community of Kerala?”

Surendran also said that the fights have already commenced in the CPI regarding CPI-M’s reported move to rope in the Muslim League.

20221211-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Upasana adopts pair of Asiatic lions at Hyderabad Zoo

    Massive turnout as Kerala bids goodbye to Congress lawmaker P.T. Thomas

    Union Minister’s dance video in daughter’s wedding goes viral

    SC grants protection from arrest to rape-accused Punjab leader