The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has rejected invitation of the CPI(M) for a seminar against implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at Kozhikode on July 15 .

Muslim League general secretary PMA Salam told media persons that the League will not participate in the seminar on July 15 as any such programme must have the participation of the Indian National Congress and without the Congress being invited, League would not participate.

The CPI(M) was trying to create a wedge in the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in which the Muslim League is an ally of the Congress, sources said.

While the Muslim League has rejected the CPI(M) invitation to the seminar of July 15, the ideological base of the Muslim League, Samastha, has decided to participate in the seminar.

Samastha president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal has confirmed to attend the seminar, giving a major fillip to the CPI(M), which is trying to draw the Muslim social groups into its fold, the sources added.

The sources in the Muslim League told IANS that there was a heated debate between senior leaders regarding accepting the invitation and rejecting it.

Leaders like ET Mohammed Basheer, MK Muneer and KM Shaji were against attending the seminar while leaders like PK Kunhalikutty and PMA Salam were for attending the event and thereby bridging the gap with the CPI(M).

CPI(M) leader and former minister AK Balan told media persons that the Muslim League rejecting the invitation by the CPI(M) was a political decision.

2023070936277