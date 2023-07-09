INDIA

Muslim League unlikely to accept CPI(M) invitation on UCC seminar

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is unlikely to attend a seminar of the CPI(M) at Kozhikode on July 15 against implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) .

CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan has invited the IUML which is in the opposition in Kerala to attend the seminar. The League general secretary and former MLA, PMA Salam confirmed that the party has indeed received an invitation.

A high-powered committee of the IUML is being held at the residence of the party’s state president, Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal in Malappuram regarding the invitation extended by the CPI(M).

Senior leaders, including party general secretary, P. K. Kunhalikutty, MP and party leader ET Mohammed Basheer, Rajya Sabha Member, PV Abdul Wahab and other senior leaders, are attending the high-powered meeting of the party.

However, sources in the party told IANS that the League is unlikely to accept the invitation and that the party leadership will not be attending the seminar.

The ideological powerhouse of the IUML, Samastha will attend the meeting which the CPI(M) considers as a major victory for its efforts.

Govindan, while interacting with media persons, said that the party will continue its efforts against the UCC and would conduct more seminars and awareness programmes across the state after the July 15 seminar at Kozhikode.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the party would invite more social organisations and political parties for the seminars to be held subsequently in various parts of the state.

As the 2024 general elections is only a few months away, the CPI(M) is trying to woo the Muslim political parties and social organisations affiliated to the Muslim communities.

