A Muslim man was beaten to death by alleged cow vigilantes in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, near Bengaluru.

Idris Pasha, a cattle trader, and his two associates were assaulted by self-styled cow protectors led by one Puneet Kerehalli on Friday night.

The cow vigilantes intercepted a container vehicle in which Idirs and others were transporting cattle. Though the traders told them that they purchased cattle from the market and showed the papers, the gang demanded Rs 2 lakh. When Idris refused to pay, they asked him to go to Pakistan and attacked him and two others.

While some of the attackers chased Idris and Irfan, others assaulted container driver Syed Zaheer. A police constable intervened and took Zaheer and Kerehalli to the nearby police station.

Kerehalli lodged a complaint against Zaheer and others for illegally transporting cows. Zaheer and his associates were then booked under sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Transportation of Animals Act, and Motor Vehicles Act.

During the investigation, police found that Idris died after being assaulted by Kerehalli and other cow vigilantes.

On a complaint by Zaheer, police booked a murder case against Kerehalli and his associates. The accused were reported to be absconding.

The killing triggered protests by relatives of Idris and members of the Muslim community in Ramanagara. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

20230402-142805