INDIA

Muslim organisation welcomes NIA-ED action against PFI

NewsWire
0
6

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) has critised the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI), saying that it supports the actions by the agencies against PFI members.

In a major crackdown on the PFI, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided premises linked to PFI in 15 states across the country and arrested several of its top leaders and functionaries.

“We welcome the move by the government. We deem that this action has been taken to safeguard the country. The views expressed by the PFI are dangerous. The rallies of PFI and its uniform remind us of Hezbollah, a terrorist organisation,” said Muhammad Yunus, executive director, AIPMM.

He said that every citizen of India has the right to express his views, but the way the PFI was carrying out its activities was highly condemable.

Yunus said the PFI put every Muslim of this country under the lens of agencies due to its activities.

He also said that PFI has insulted Isalam and its teachings with its activities.

“PFI was fooling the poor and uneducated Muslim youth. We strongly condemn its acts,” he said.

20220922-231604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    11 electrocuted in TN religious chariot procession

    Dhoni is the ultimate finisher, says Irfan Pathan

    Madras HC wants SFIO, ED to probe Franklin Templeton scam: CFMA

    Parliament clears LLP amendment bill, decriminalises provisions