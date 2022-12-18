INDIA

Muslim votes are being ‘chewed like chewing gum’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

NewsWire
0
0

Senior BJP leader and ex-cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that for decades, Muslim votes are being “chewed like chewing gum” and “chucked like castaway”.

Addressing ‘Minorities Rights Day’ programme, organised by Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission in Lucknow, Naqvi said that the “crook contractors of votes” have committed “cruel, communal, criminal conspiracy” against the minorities to “hijack” their socio-economic and educational empowerment.

Naqvi added, “Today, India has become the flagbearer of inclusive empowerment by crushing the curse of communalism.”

Naqvi said that the “treacherous traders of votes” are responsible for economic, educational and social backwardness of some sections of the Muslim community.

Naqvi added that today the time has changed, the environment has changed and mood of the country has changed.

The ‘Modi Magic’ has replaced the ‘praxis of polarisation’ with ‘politics of prosperity’, he said.

Along with majority communities, the minority communities have been benefitted equally by the positive atmosphere of “development with trust” in the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for minority welfare, Danish Azad, UP minorities commission chairman Ashfaq Saifi, BJP UP minority morcha president Basit Ali and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

20221218-193605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fastest growth rate in India, Congress shedding crocodile tears, says BJP

    5 women burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on...

    Hijab row: 5 girl students seek transfer certificates from college in...

    IPL 2022: Will take confidence from earlier knocks into the playoffs,...