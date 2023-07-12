Noted Islamic scholar and Secretary General of Muslim World League Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming Al-Issa on his first official visit to India, the President said that India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue.

She stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity.

Our more than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world, an official statement of the External Affairs ministry said.

The President said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people to people ties.

Both our countries have valuable teachings to share with the world, she added.

Murmu further said that India and Saudi Arabia both condemn terrorism in its all forms and are calling for ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism.

The two leaders agreed that there is a need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, and this is possible only by engaging with moderate schools of thoughts.

The president appreciated Al-Issa’s stand against extremism, terrorism and violence.

She expressed confidence that his visit to India would provide more avenues for collaboration with the Muslim World League.

On Tuesday, Al-Issa had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Islamic scholar had arrived in India on July 10 on a five-day visit.

