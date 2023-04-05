INDIA

Muslim youth assaulted for talking to Hindu girl in K’taka; 4 booked

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police have booked four persons in connection with assaulting a Muslim youth for talking to a Hindu girl, his friend on a bus in Ujire near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

The case has been filed against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash and the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Zahir. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

Police said that Zahir was travelling on a bus and spotted his friend, a Hindu girl. He sat next to her and spoke with her. The girl got down from the bus in Belthangady. The people in the bus, who observed Zahir talking to a Hindu girl, had informed the group about it.

The accused persons, who were waiting at the next bus stop in Ujire, dragged Zahir out of the bus and questioned him and assaulted him.

Later, Zahir was admitted to a hospital where his statement was recorded. Some SDPI leaders also visited the hospital and assured the assaulted youth their support. The police have said that it was a scuffle between a youth and a group over a petty matter. The investigation is on.

20230405-102602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India records 4.14 lakh new Covid cases, 3,915 deaths

    ‘Punjab not cooperating’: AG tells SC on Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal dispute

    BJP, Congress in confrontation mode over plans to lay siege on...

    Explosive material recovered from orchard in J&K