A Muslim youth was allegedly thrashed and handed over to police for wandering with a minor Hindu girl near a pilgrimage centre in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday in Karnataka.

According to police, the incident took place at the pilgrimage centre Kukke Subramanya in Kadaba taluk. The youth, identified as Afeed from Kallugundi, has been admitted to a hospital.

A group of people had attacked the youth, when they saw him with the Hindu girl at the bus stop of Kukke Subramanya. They followed them till Kumaradhara and then attacked him.

Subramanya Police have registered a case on the complaint by the victim. The father of the girl had also lodged a complaint against him and the police have filed a case under the POCSO Act against him.

