A gang of miscreants allegedly hacked a Muslim youth to death in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, hours after the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visited the family of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru, police said.

The deceased Muslim youth has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The police sources suspect the incident to be a revenge killing allegedly by Hindutva activists, however, an official statement is yet to be made regarding the motive behind the murder.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N. Shashikumar said on Thursday that prohibitory orders are clamped within the limits of four police stations in surrounding areas of Surathkal.

The prohibitory orders will be clamped in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur till Saturday.

Liquor shops have been closed down and police are not permitting more than five persons in a group.

“We will ascertain the motive behind the murder. The action will be initiated transparently and people should not take law into their hands and cooperate,” the Police Commissioner added.

According to police, a group of people came in a car and rushed towards Fazil, who was standing outside a clothing store owned by him, and attacked him.

Fazil was chased and brutally assaulted with lethal weapons by the miscreants. The CCTV footage of the incident which emerged has created shockwaves throughout the state.

He was taken to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

