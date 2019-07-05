Muslim youths thrashed, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Assam

Guwahati, July 6 (IANS) Barely two weeks after a youth was arrested for forcing some Muslim youths to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, four miscreants in Assam’s Barpeta district thrashed three Muslim youths and forced them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Jyoti Gaon area located near the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in the wee hours of Friday when four bike-borne miscreants came to a medical store and thrashed one of its employees, Rakibul Haque.

“The miscreants also caught hold of Kurban Khan and Buran Ali, who worked at a nearby tea stall, and verbally abused and thrashed them for no reason. Later, they also forced the trio to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” said Jakir Hussain, President of the West Barpeta Traders’ Association.

“We have received an FIR in this regard and have started investigation. The culprits will be brought to the book soon,” the police said, adding that they have also seized the motorcycles of the miscreants.

–IANS

ah/arm