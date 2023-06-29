Muslims across Himachal Pradesh celebrated Eid on Thursday, braving rain at some places to take part in the morning prayers.

Large crowds were witnessed in the Muslim-dominated areas of Shimla, Chamba and Nahan towns.

The population of the Muslims in the hill state is less than two per cent of the total population of over 68 lakh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu felicitated the people, particularly the Muslims on the auspicious occasion.

Extending greetings, the Chief Minister hoped this festival would further strengthen the bonds of peace, unity and brotherhood in the country.

He said the festival may spread the message of goodwill and go a long way in strengthening the unity and integrity of the country.

