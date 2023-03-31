INDIALIFESTYLE

Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Muslim neighbours on Friday helped perform the last rites of a Hindu man at Kakran village in J&K’s Kulgam district, where terrorists had killed the brother of the deceased last year.

Balbir Singh (55), who worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), died on Thursday evening following a heart attack at his home in Kakran village. Singh, who was posted in Amritsar, was on leave to attend the death anniversary of his brother who was killed by terrorists last year.

Singh’s family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village. A large number of local Muslims, including Singh’s neighbours and friends, helped perform his last rites on Friday.

Officers from the CISF also joined the mourners and offered floral tributes to the deceased trooper.

20230331-164803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: 2 killed as roof of residential building collapses

    ‘Andhra’s rapid industrialisation only with special category status’

    As Cong goes into survival mode in Goa, AAP, TMC rush...

    Don’t think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in...