BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Must report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest, says Air India CEO to staff

NewsWire
0
0

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has asked the airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appeared to have been settled.

In an internal communication to the employees, the CEO referred to the recent incidents saying, “This week has, regrettably, been dominated by media headlines of which you are no-doubt familiar. The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress.”

He said that whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn.

“Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of “Unruly”, he added.

The CEO further said, “We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply.”

The CEO informed said that relevant aspects of the Safety & Emergency Procedures Manual, be immediately reiterated by the operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training.

“Though there are numerous cases in which we have done exactly this, I have asked that these, and other relevant aspects of the Safety & Emergency Procedures Manual, be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training, and I ask each of you to reflect on what you would do if faced with such situations. As in any other area, knowledge and preparation underpin confidence and outcome,” he added.

The CEO also informed about some other welfare measures saying, “In addition to new buildings, you will also have seen the rollout of another part of our Vihaan. AI staff welfare improvements with the introduction of new staff insurance policies.”

20230106-112002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Minister to hold first pre-Budget meet with farm sector

    Accura Scan aims to aid banks, telcos with realtime ID forgery...

    PC shipments declined 5.1% globally in Q1: Report

    SpiceXpress airlifs 1,100 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing to Delhi