New Delhi, May 5 (IANSlife) Planning a summer vacation might be difficult due to the limited options available due to the intense heat. It’s not a good time to just pack your bags and fly anywhere. A majority of us seek refuge in the mountains because of their calming vibes, although vertigo can also occur. What if there is which provides you with a respite from the life-sucking heat waves but wasn’t a mountain or a plain? Serene Rishikesh, has some best kept secrets: opulent boutique hotels on the banks of the Ganges.

As soon as you arrive in Rishikesh, you feel optimistic. a wonderful spot to unwind this summer. Location to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life and enjoy exotic landscapes, private ghats, the world-famous Ganga Aarti, yoga, meditation, a glimpse into nature, marine drive, river rafting, off-the-beaten-path trekking locations, etc. Trust me, spending a few days in these places will help you reconnect with your true self and recharge your soul.

Ganga Kinare Riverside Boutique Resort

Built right on the banks of river Ganga overlooking Rajaji National park across gives you mesmerising panoramic view. The splashing sound of the river and fascinating sound from the national park makes you standstill. This boutique resort in Rishikesh offers riverside seating restaurant, Jal and Jalebi, a Spa with qualified therapists, a luxurious dining experience at its riverside dining lounge.

Also offers idyllic settings for practicing yoga meditation at the resort’s Rooftop Meditation & Yoga Hall. The only hotel blessed with a private Ganga ghat where Ganga Kinare organises daily morning and evening Ganga Arti. Varrr-Temple Food of India serves the most popular prasadams from temples across the country, giving an experience of a culinary pilgrimage. One can relish mouth-watering thalis from award-winning chef Anuj Kapoor, inspired by North Indian Gurudwaras, Himalaya Char Dhams, Jagannath Temple Puri, Akshardham Temple of Vadtal, and a lot more. The hotel also arranges for sightseeing in Rishikesh, white river rafting, Jungle Safari, bird watching, biking, trekking and nature trails.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Narendra Nagar

The award-winning hotel, surrounded by scenic Sal forests, Ananda in the Himalayas is known for its wellness offerings. This luxury wellness retreat is located on a 100-acre Maharaja’s Palace Estate, overlooking Rishikesh and Ganges River Valley. Visit this property to experience an integration of wellness therapies, Ayurveda, Yoga, and healthy cuisine. Take a tour of ancient Temples, Ashrams, and Monasteries in Rishikesh and Dehradun. Guests can have fun trying adventures like wildlife safari and river rafting organised on demand by the staff at Ananda.

Pilibhit House, Haridwar

All those looking for the most luxurious stay in Haridwar can try this century-old aristocratic noble house that provides unique experiences. If you are looking for a break from a hectic schedule and prefer to try rituals and a slower life, Pilibhit House can be a pick. Private dining setups in the Courtyard by the mango tree, terrace or river deck are popular.

It houses the largest private bathing ghat, where guests can take a dip and spend some quiet moments with the river Ganga. The hotel organises personalized experiences for its guests and arranges trips to Rajaji National Park, temples, Jhilmil wildlife sanctuary, and a forestry riverside picnic. Experience early morning nature walks, yoga, the hotel’s all-natural Jiva Spa and age-old Indian wellness, a petite infinity pool and the river room.

Raga On the Ganges

A quiet destination away from the crowd, closer to the peace and musical flow of the River Ganges, Raga On the Ganges is a luxurious property that is comfortable, safe and private. Guests can immerse and experience a unique ecosystem where they can soak in a breathtaking view of a shimmering star and the moon at the private decks of the property, spot the rare birds, and glistening white sand. Experience the adventures such as river rafting, trekking, cycling, camping, candlelight dinner, yoga and meditation besides the river, Spa and Ayurveda.

Amatra By the Ganges, Haridwar

A luxury resort in Haridwar, where guests can experience the glory of native art, the culinary wizardry at Amatra’s all-day dining restaurant, hand-picked spa treatments and beautiful views of nature, Amantra By the Ganges is an award-winning property. Guests can pamper themselves with wellness treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation of their inner being. Take a visit to the neighbourhood places, Yoga Capital of the World- Rishikesh, Rajaji National Park, Har Ki Pauri, an auspicious landmark where thousands of devotees take a dip in the holy river.

