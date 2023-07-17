With an eye on the 2024 general elections, hectic political activities are underway at the coastal hamlet at Muthalapozhi in Kerala where four fishermen were killed after their boat capsized last week.

Expressing their ire over the tragedy, the locals said that repeated accidents take place due a faulty breakwater construction.

After the faulty construction of a breakwater at Muthalapozhi in 2007, there have been more than 125 accidents, which left 700 injured and 69 dead. Despite numerous representations to the authorities, nothing has happened, the locals alleged.

Now, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all the three leading political fronts have lost no opportunity to indulge in politicking.

On hearing about the accident, three state ministers rushed to the spot only to face the wrath of angry locals. They also got involved in war of words with a top priest following the ministers made a hasty retreat.

Upset with the manner the Minister’s were treated, the Police registered a case against top Latin priest Eugene Pererria.

This morning, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan arrived with a team of central officials . “Our team has gone around the place and very soon, another team of experts will come and have a spot study and see how best things can be controlled. There will be coordination with the state also,” said Muraleedharan.

While the minister and the central team of officials were taking stock of the situation, a group of state ministers chaired by State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian was deliberating on the required measures.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan alleged that on a few occasions, he has drawn Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’ attention to the lurking danger but he never cared to take action. Hence, this government is solely responsible for the accidents taking place there, he said.

Sudden arrival of Muraleedharan has raised several eyebrows amid reports of him being the BJP candidate for the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which lies close to Muthalapozhi.

