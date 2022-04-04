INDIA

Mutual co-operation between countries imp to curb cyber crime: Union Min

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Monday that cybercrime is borderless which can be perpetrated using emails, especially in today’s world where we get spams from the all parts of the world.

Addressing the second national conference on cyber crime investigations and digital forensics organised by the CBI at the Vigyan Bhawan here, Vaishnaw said, “Mutual co-operation between countries, organisations and all branches which are affected by cyber-crime is very important in this context.”

Vaishnaw said that cyber forensics play a very important role, and there are both advantages and disadvantages of placing vital personal/private information in the public domain on a large scale.

He pointed out that through technology, people have gained productivity, convenience and efficiency but simultaneously there are possibilities of intruding and affecting people’s lives which has increased manyfold.

“This can be sometimes benign, but mostly malignant,” he said.

“University students, young scientists and young engineers should come up with solutions like using blockchains, encryptions, extremely good firewalls, isolating infrastructure etc.,” he said.

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the agency has over a period of time gathered reasonable expertise in cyber crime investigation.

A CBI website was relaunched with new features to help the common citizens on the ocassion.

20220404-232203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Feast for jumbos on elephant appreciation day!

    Drive-in vaccination for 2nd shot of Covishield for 45+ in Gurugram

    PM apprises floor leaders of both houses on govt response to...

    22.46 crore vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Govt