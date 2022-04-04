Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Monday that cybercrime is borderless which can be perpetrated using emails, especially in today’s world where we get spams from the all parts of the world.

Addressing the second national conference on cyber crime investigations and digital forensics organised by the CBI at the Vigyan Bhawan here, Vaishnaw said, “Mutual co-operation between countries, organisations and all branches which are affected by cyber-crime is very important in this context.”

Vaishnaw said that cyber forensics play a very important role, and there are both advantages and disadvantages of placing vital personal/private information in the public domain on a large scale.

He pointed out that through technology, people have gained productivity, convenience and efficiency but simultaneously there are possibilities of intruding and affecting people’s lives which has increased manyfold.

“This can be sometimes benign, but mostly malignant,” he said.

“University students, young scientists and young engineers should come up with solutions like using blockchains, encryptions, extremely good firewalls, isolating infrastructure etc.,” he said.

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the agency has over a period of time gathered reasonable expertise in cyber crime investigation.

A CBI website was relaunched with new features to help the common citizens on the ocassion.

