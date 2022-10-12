INDIA

Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA sentenced to 2 years in prison, gets bail

NewsWire
0
0

The MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar awarded two years’ imprisonment to 12 people, including BJP MLA Vikram Saini, after they were convicted in a case of causing hindrance to government work during the violent protest after murder of two brothers that led to major violence in Muzaffarnagar district in 2013.

After the conviction, the MLA filed a plea for bail which was granted to him.

The court had acquitted 15 other people charge-sheeted in the police investigation. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on all accused.

Saini is sitting MLA from Khatauli assembly of Muzaffarnagar district.

He is two-time MLA from the same assembly seat since 2017. He was head of Kawal village when he was charged with attempt to murder and other charges relating to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

After the murder of two brothers, there were month-long clashes between two communities in Muzaffarnagar in August and September 2013. Several people were killed, and many families were displaced.

20221012-051601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alumnus of IIT Bombay Sharad Saraf now its Board of Governors...

    MEA has become Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists: Chidambaram

    Jio launches new Rs 259 calendar month validity prepaid plan

    MP Cong leader withdraws resignation 24 hrs after tendering it