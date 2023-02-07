HEALTHINDIA

Muzaffarpur civic body to spend Rs 1 crore on dog sterilisation

NewsWire
0
0

The Municipal Corporation of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has decided to spend Rs 1 crore for the sterilisation of stray dogs in the district.

Mayor Nirmala Sahu said that a proposal was passed during the session of the civic body’s house.

“Keeping in view of the large number of dog bite cases, the majority of the councillors raised this point in the meeting. A number of accidents also happened due to stray dogs. Hence, we have passed the fund of Rs 1 crore to achieve the purpose,” Sahu said.

“The fund will be used to capture stray dogs from the streets followed by their sterilisation. Besides, we have also decided to capture stray bulls from the roads as well. These stray animals are responsible for many accidents,” Sahu added.

20230207-200003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 2,075 fresh Covid cases, 71 deaths

    Make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ mandatory till class 8: PIL in...

    Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac Covid vaccine

    Hockey fans from around the world flocking to Odisha for World...