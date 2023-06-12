INDIALIFESTYLE

Muzaffarpur man, deemed ‘dead’ and cremated, returns home alive!

NewsWire
0
1

A man in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, believed to be dead and his ‘body’ cremated a couple of days ago, has returned home alive, police said on Monday.

The incident, which has raised a serious question mark on the police investigation, occurred at Babhangama village under Aurai police station in the district.

Teju Sahani had gone to Muzaffarpur for a court case a week ago.

Subsequently, a dead body was found near the village and his son Pramod Sahani identified the body as of his father. Following the identification, local police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the dead body for cremation.

“We had found the dead body. It looked like my father. The villagers also said that it was of my father Teju Sahani. Accordingly we have cremated it after the post-mortem examination,” said Pramod Sahani.

After the disappearance of my father, my mother also expired a few days ago and we held her last rites,” he added.

However, he revealed that on Sunday, they learnt that his father was seen at Muzaffarpur railway station.

“We immediately went there and brought him home. We have also informed the local police about the development,” Pramod Sahani said.

“The dead body was identified by Pramod Sahani. However, his father is alive and returned home on Sunday. Now, we are investigating the identification of the dead body which was cremated a couple of days ago,” DSP, Muzaffarpur East, Manoj Pandey, said.

20230612-234603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    19-member panel of Chennai corporation on massive drive against banned plastic...

    ‘David’ Torrent in battle with ‘Goliath’ hindujas for Rcap buy out

    Gujarat youth held for posting ‘pro-Pak’ slogans

    Dry weather, chilly nights in J&K, Ladakh