Bihar police have pulled up their socks in the aftermath of the death of five people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur.

The five deaths were reported in Dargah village under the Katra police station on Thursday.

Amit Kumar, ADG, (law and order), said the victims are suspected to have consumed some poisonous country-made liquor which resulted in their deaths. However, the actual reason will be clear only after the autopsy and viscera reports are out.

Rajiv Kumar, SHO of Katra police station, told IANS: “During investigation, the victims’ family members claimed that they had died due to illness. Despite that, we have lodged an FIR under the relevant sections of law against unknown persons.”

On Saturday afternoon, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Pranav Kumar visited Dargah village and took stock of the situation. Sources said that a country-made liquor manufacturing unit was operational in the village which was frequented by the local people.

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is expected to reach Dargah village on Saturday evening to meet the kin of the deceased.

Yadav has been raising the issues of illegal sale, consumption, transportation and smuggling of liquor in Bihar, a state where liquor is banned since 2016.

In another development, two persons lost their eye sight in Mathia village under Vijayipur block in Gopalganj district on Thursday. In a statement to the police, they had admitted to consuming country-made liquor in the village.

Sanjeet Kumar, SHO of Vijayipur police station, said: “We have lodged an FIR against five persons, including two women. Besides, some unidentified men have also been booked under the Liquor Prohibition Act. We have arrested two women in this connection and recovered 500 litres of country liquor from their possession.”

On Monday, two labourers in Majholia village in Gopalganj district had died after consuming poisonous liquor.

–IANS

ajk/sdr