The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government, saying that the withdrawal of the Foxconn semiconductor project is a huge loss for Maharashtra and the country.

Addressing the media, Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that the mega-project in collaboration with the Vedanta Group was proposed to come up in Pune during the MVA rule of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena-UBT.

“However, to exploit it politically during the elections, it was ‘stolen away’ to Gujarat just before the polls… Now the project will not materialise even in that state,” he said.

The then MVA government had completed all the formalities, the state was prepared to give all the concessions and facilities for the project, yet it was abruptly moved out of Maharashtra to Gujarat.

“As a result, not only Maharashtra, but even the country has suffered a huge loss owing to the BJP’s policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is harmful to the country and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is hurtful to this state,” Londhe claimed.

The Vedanta-Foxconn venture proposed an investment of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore with a potential to create more than 100,000 jobs for the youth in Maharashtra.

“The business environment in and around Pune is very conducive for a project like this, its an industrial cluster, conveniently situated, well-connected by road, rail, air and ports, availability of the necessary skilled manpower and other infrastructure facilities in place. Yet, it was snatched away to Gujarat… Now, India has lost the project,” rued Londhe.

NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis were so busy in breaking up parties that they could not hold onto the Foxconn venture from slipping out of the country.

“They have betrayed the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat in their unholy quest for power. The BJP owes an explanation to the people, first Maharashtra for taking it (Foxconn) to Gujarat, and then to Gujarat for losing out the project itself,” demanded Crasto.

Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray pounced on the state government for pushing out the project “due to the ambitious and brutal politics, and discrimination of the rulers”.

“Why was the project suddenly moved to Gujarat from the most viable location of Pune, despite a grand announcement by the CM and Deputy CM in the Assembly? The present illegitimate government has allowed many important projects to go to other states…” said Thackeray Jr.

Londhe claimed that the site provided in Gujarat was not favourable nor did that state provide them adequate facilities and now lakhs of youths are deprived of employment opportunities.

The withdrawal of Foxconn has raised questions even on the future of the US-based Micron SemiConductor’s proposed plant in Gujarat for which big announcements were made during the Vibrant Gujarat conclave and Make In India initiatives, said Londhe.

“The government should come out with a white paper on how many projects are announced and which have actually come up. Foxconn’s pull-back could directly affect FDI into India and other companies could give their plans a second thought,” warned Londhe.

He blamed the BJP at the state and Centre for being ‘directly responsible’ for Maharashtra losing out on several big projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, Bulk Chemicals, etc.

“Its unfortunate that the PM who claimed to have stopped the Russian-Ukraine war cannot stop the flight of industries from the country. No matter which party is in power, forfeiting such major projects is detrimental to India’s interests and image,” he added.

