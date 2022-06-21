The Maha Vikas Agadhi government on Tuesday faced its worst political crisis as at least one Shiv Sena Minister along with other ministers and several MLAs veered towards a revolt and are now parked in Gujarat.

Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, dismissed speculation that a ‘political earthquake’ is in the offing in Maharashtra, but accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching its biggest conspiracy to topple the MVA government.

“There is no basis for the so-called ‘political earthquake’ as is being touted in some circles… This is an attempt to hit at the MVA and the plot is being staged on Gujarat soil. It will prove to be futile as in the past,” Raut declared.

Admitting that Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several MLAs’ are “not reachable”, Raut claimed that “contact has been developed with some legislators” and attempts are on to defuse the crisis.

A Congress leader said that “there’s no immediate threat to the MVAa though “frantic efforts are underway to bring down the government ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra and the states’ elections later in the year.

As a precaution, the Congress is planning to herd its flock and has summoned all its MLAs to rush to Mumbai this evening.

The Nationalist Congress Party is also keeping close tabs on its legislators even as Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis airdashed to New Delhi to consult party bigwigs.

Hours after the MLC biennial election results were announced, political activity suddenly hotted up and Shinde, along with an estimated one to two dozen legislators suddenly became ‘incommunicado’, alarming the MVA leaders.

Early this morning, it emerged that Minister Shinde along with his supporting MLAs, had parked himself in Le Meridien Hotel in the diamond hub of Surat, barely a 3-hour drive from Mumbai.

Raut said that since early morning all the MVA allies are in hectic consultations with all the top leaders and a crucial meeting has been convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this afternoon.

The Sena MP flayed the BJP for unleashing central investigation agencies to intimidate political leaders and making attempts to grab power as it did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh in the past few years.

“Let them make all attempts to dislodge the MVA government… We shall weather this crisis soon and clear all the misunderstandings of our ministers and legislators,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, Shinde — who has reportedly met top Gujarat BJP leaders — will address a press conference around noon.

