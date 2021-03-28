Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday rejected claims that his party was holding talks with the BJP for an alliance, while terming the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra “stable and safe”.

“We all are aware that the MVA government was formed because of (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawarji… there is no reason to talk of unnecessary things in the state… as far as the government is concerned, the MVA under Uddhav Thackeray is stable and safe,” he told reporters in Kerala.

“NCP will work in the interest of the people of Maharashtra and at the national level and the Kerala level, we are opposed to BJP-NDA ideology…. unnecessary talk of any backdoor alliance makes no sense,” he added.

Patel’s clarification came in the wake of Gujarati media reporting a meeting between Pawar, and Patel, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad.

Asked about the meeting at a press conference in New Delhi, Shah refused to confirm or deny it, saying that “everything cannot be made public”.

The purported meeting was seen as major development amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra which erupted when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made serious allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, of the NCP.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra includes the NCP and the Congress.

–IANS

miz/vd