With the Nationalist Congress Party also joining the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT on Wednesday, all the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents are now on the same page visa-a-vis the opposition move to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

A majority of the Opposition parties have decided to keep off the inaugural in New Delhi on Sunday on grounds that the government has flouted democratic traditions by not inviting President Draupadi Murmu for the event.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to undermine the country’s top constitutional post by not inviting the President to inaugurate the new Parliamenta It’s an insult to the democratic traditions of the country. The BJP is clearly trying to project Modi’s image ahead of the 2024 elections,” said NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Accordingly, all the NCP MPs have voiced their displeasure and have decided to keep away from the Parliament inaugural event.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut reiterated that his party will also show its back to the Sunday event.

“All the Opposition parties have decided to boycott the inaugural of the new Parliament building on May 28 and we shall also follow suit,” Raut declared.

Tapase added that the President is the custodian of the fundamental rights of the citizens and also the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, and hence most in the Opposition feel that the President should rightfully inaugurate the new Parliament house.

20230524-171804