Barely six months before the bugle for the 2024 general elections is sounded, the national political spectrum is abuzz with a new challenge posed by the ruling BJP — the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impassioned plea on the issue this week, all political parties across India were rattled — even the Maharashtra parties went into a red alert mode, scurrying around to gauge the implications of the looming UCC.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena (UBT)’s initial reactions to the PM’s proposal have been dismissive as ‘a political ploy’ at the fag-end of its government’s term ‘to divert attention from bigger or burning issues’.

State Congress president Nana Patole reacted first and immediately set up a 9-member experts panel to study and analyse the UCC. It comprises ex-University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, Kumar Ketkar, Hussain Dalwai, Anees Ahmed, Vasant Purke, Kishore Gajbhiye, Amarjeet Singh Manhas, Janet D’Souza and Ravi Jadhav.

Though NCP president Sharad Pawar has issued a gag order to his party leaders from speaking on the developing issue, top functionaries have largely adopted a neutral stance on the UCC.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that while his party supports the UCC, they wanted clarifications from the Centre on its impact on various communities and he would speak on it at the appropriate time. His party MP Sanjay Raut indicated that they may back the BJP on the issue after studying the draft bill.

The leaders of the three parties are unanimous that the NDA is going ahead with steps to bring in the UCC without extensive consultations on all aspects with all Opposition parties or considering the existing laws for various communities.

Patole pointed out that there are already independent Personal Laws for the Muslim, Christian and Parsi communities, while the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists come under the Hindu Civil Code, and if the UCC is implemented then it would be applicable to all.

Urging that the UCC should not be rushed through, NCP working president Praful Patel said that they have neither supported nor opposed the proposed law, and feels that it’s a political gimmick before the upcoming general elections.

In a strong editorial statement through the ‘Saamana Group’ recently, the Sena (UBT) said that “merely opposing the Muslim Personal Law cannot be the basis for the UCC”, and maintaining equality in law and justice for all is also a form of UCC.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, it added that while there should be a uniform law on all fronts – religious, social, economic and political – having a common code and ‘double standards in its implementation’ would amount to deception.

Patole referred to the differing traditions in the North-East, tribal regions, South India and minority communities who now apprehend that the UCC could interfere in their religious matters.

“There is too much confusion and divergent views on UCC among various communities… We want the Congress panel to examine all aspects and submit a comprehensive report on priority,” said Patole.

Patel said that India is a hugely diverse country with many religions, cultures and traditions and if any law is being brought to usher in a social change for the common good, then detailed discussions and debates are necessary instead of rushing through, referring to the Law Commission of India’s 30-day deadline for public views on the UCC.

The Sena (UBT) also took a swipe at the Centre saying that the PM is praising the UCC but the BJP is blatantly indulging in ‘dual standards’ – on the one hand it seeks the UCC while on the other, it protects the ruling party but targets the Opposition parties for alleged wrongdoings or corruption.

Presently, the MVA allies are treading with caution on the UCC as it could have wide implications for their respective parties and combined prospects in the upcoming civic, parliamentary and assembly elections – all slated within the next 12 months.

However, the Mumbai-based Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) – while supporting the UCC as being consistent with the Constitution, had demanded that it should be ‘religion-neutral and gender-just’ to be truly effective.

