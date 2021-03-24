The main opposition in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday and listed 100 points on which the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has allegedly failed to discharge its Constitutional duties, besides urging him to seek a report from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The ruling MVA slammed the move, terming it as the BJP’s conspiracy to pressurise IAS-IPS officers by misusing Central intelligence agencies and destabilise the state government by all foul means.

“We have submitted a list of 100 points. The CM remains silent, he does not speak so we have urged the Governor to seek a report from the government,” Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons after meeting the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

He said that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has accused state Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh of corruption, while a massive racket of police transfers and promotions is also surfacing.

However, the CM has chosen to keep quiet on the issue, while Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar is defending his party, Fadnavis said.

Describing the MVA as ‘Maha Vasooli Aghadi’, Fadnavis alleged that the ruling allies — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — are involved in this mess and corruption.

He further said that in the last one year, the MVA government has miserably failed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic as cases keep increasing only in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik attacked the BJP for displaying its ‘greed for power’, misusing Constitutional positions and violating statutory norms to achieve its aims.

“It’s the prerogrative of the CM whether to speak. How can the opposition force him to talk? When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not speak, he was accused similarly, but now we have a talkative PM (Narendra Modi) and all are witnessing how he has destroyed the country,” Patole shot back.

He urged the bureaucrats not to act like ‘puppets’ of the BJP which is trying to put pressure on the MVA through central agencies, and it is the BJP which is indulging in conspiracies to dislodge the MVA government, he added.

Dismissing Fadnavis’ contention that the MVA has become weak, Malik said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is very strong and despite all attempts, the BJP can’t unseat it.

“Fadnavis continues to make allegations on the basis of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla’s report claiming there was corruption in the transfer of police officers. But he (Fadnavis) gave a partial copy of it and not the full report. It’s a baseless report since there were no transfers in 80 per cent of the names mentioned there,” Malik contended.

Attacking Fadnavis, who levelled the allegations and circulated ‘top secret’ documents to the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday, Malik reiterated that police transfers are made as per the recommendations of the two boards headed by an Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and another by the DGP himself, who look after the shifting of senior and junior officials, respectively.

“So was (ex-DGP) Subodh Jaiswal recommending names by taking money, as alleged by Fadnavis,” Malik asked, saying that the BJP leader’s lies have been exposed and he cannot survive without power.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant warned that in the past, it had bared the dark deeds and corruption of the Fadnavis government, and it will expose them again at the an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya met Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday, demanding a probe against state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Anil Parab and former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh in an alleged Rs 1,000 crore extortion by ‘Sachin Vaze Gang’ in benami, offshore and cash transactions.

–IANS

