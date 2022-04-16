INDIA

MVA’s Cong candidate wins Kolhapur North Assembly bypoll

NewsWire
0
0

On expected lines, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) supported Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav swept the Kolhapur North constituency by-election, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

She defeated her main rival, Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam with a comfortable margin of nearly 18,900 votes in the elections held two days ago.

The bypoll for the erstwhile royal seat of the Chhatrapatis was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav who succumbed to Covid-19 in December 2021.

Top leaders of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress hailed Jayashree Jadhav’s victory saying that the people of Kolhapur had rejected outright the BJP’s divisive politics of Hindutva and hatred vis-a-vis the MVA’s all-inclusive developmental agenda.

20220416-152802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: BJP slams Akhilesh over Pak remark, seeks apology

    Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from Wed night, face masks must

    India now being called ‘pharmacy of the world’: Modi

    Battle for UP: AIMIM fields Atiq Ahmed’a wife from Prayagraj