Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the violence and threats enacted by the BJP and the CPI-M while addressing a public rally at Kerala constituency Wayanad.

Gandhi, who arrived in his constituency early in the day in wake of the attack on his local office by Students Federation of India activists last Friday and visited it, said he has forgiven the children who did this.

Addressing the rally in the evening, he came down heavily in the manner in which both the BJP and CPI-M is going forward by indulging in threats and violence.

“Both these parties are trying to change my behaviour by indulging in threats and violence, but I will tell them, they cannot do that. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi thinks that if they use the Enforcement Directorate and question me for 5 days, I will change my behaviour, similarly the CPI-M government in Kerala thinks if they attack my office, I will change my behaviour.

“My behaviour is shaped by the love and affection of the people and it can never be shaped by my opponents,” he said to thunderous applause by the crowd.

On the buffer zone issue in Wayanad, Gandhi said he has been closely following it both with the Centre and the state government.

“When this issue first came up I raised this issue with the Union Environment Minister and requested him to consider the opinion of the people who will be affected by this. Then I wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan… I am yet to get a reply from the state government and instead he (Vijayan) is spreading confusion. Breaking my office will not change me. The ball is in the court of Vijayan on the buffer zone issue,” he said.

