My biggest aim is to play in the WNBA: Harsimran

Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) Close on the heels of being invited to participate in a multi-week training camp from November 7-24 at the NBA Global Academy at Basketball Australias Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Indias Harsimran Kaur said her biggest aim is to play in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the long run.

Harsimran, 16, became the first prospect from the NBA Academies Women’s Program and the first female prospect from outside of Australia to attend the NBA Global Academy.

She was named MVP at the third NBA Academies Women’s Program camp held in Mumbai from October 2-5, and said her biggest aim is to play in the WNBA, for which she wants to join a good university in the USA which has a good position in the NCAA league.

“My biggest aim is to play in the WNBA. I am looking to acquire a scholarship at a good university in USA and I want to play well for the university to have a chance to be drafted into WNBA,” Harsimran told IANS on Monday.

“I have a few offers, but I want to join a university that has a good position in the NCAA league. Therefore, I am waiting for an opportunity where I can show my skills in the NCAA League,” she said.

The youth player from Punjab has represented India at multiple events, including the 3×3 Asian Championships held in Jakarta in August.

Harsimran was also one of the four Indian girls invited to the first Next Generation program at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa this past April, competing against top USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team members.

This was followed by her participation in Basketball Without Borders Asia in Tokyo this summer.

“It’s a big opportunity for me and I am very excited about the NBA Global Academy because I will get a chance to play with new players and train in a new environment,” she said.

“There will be new coaches and facilities as well. I am looking forward to learning from new players and coaches.”

Narrating her journey so far, Harsimran said she took to the sport because of her father who could not fulfil his ambitions of playing basketball because of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

“My mother was an international volleyball player, but she had to leave the sport because of her job. Since my father played basketball, I used to go to the ground with him and watch him train and play matches.

“So that time, I got a sense of the sport and I asked my father one day if I can play basketball when I was 12 years old.

“He told me that if I take up basketball then I should play professionally, otherwise I shouldn’t play the sport. My father had an ACL injury, and since he didn’t have the funds to undergo surgery, he had to stop playing.

“However, he started coaching a group of basketball players. So, I want to complete my father’s dream of playing for India regularly.”

During her time in Canberra, Harsimran will participate in practices, three-on-three scrimmages and weight training sessions alongside top Australian prospects and under the guidance of coaches from the NBA Academy and Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence.

In addition to participating in basketball development activities designed to improve her skillset, shooting, and physical conditioning, she will also participate in life skills development focused on education, mental health and wellness, and nutrition.

