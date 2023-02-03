After being included in New Zealands 14-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against England, fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson said hes thrilled to be back in the group and added that his body is feeling good.

Jamieson has been selected for the first time in New Zealand’s squad since he injured his back on the tour of England in June last year and made a return to domestic cricket for Auckland in January this year.

“It’s nice to be included in the squad and back in the fold for the first time in a while. My body is feeling good, I’m excited to be back with the group I’ve been bowling plenty of overs in practice and training, I just need to get used to the rhythm of playing again.”

“I’ve been bowling to empty nets for a long time so to see a few batters in the middle and see the ball get hit, it’s a bit of a change,” said Jamieson to the SENZ Breakfast show.

With head coach Gary Stead expecting Jamieson to play just one Test to manage his recovery, Jamieson feels that the decision could come down to where conditions suit him the best in the series against England.

“It is a little bit different, the first Test will be under the lights with the pink ball. Wellington with the red ball, tends to be more seamer-friendly than the Mount. But at the Mount (Maunganui) with the pink ball under lights, it could be pretty spicy as well. We’ll see how it unfolds and how it goes up there.”

New Zealand last won a Test series in 2021, but Jamieson believes the side still have it in them to emerge victorious against England, who have been on an upswing since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over.

“Yeah, of course. That’s not something we’ve really thought about because there’s so much confidence from the playing group in our coaching staff. I’m not sure if it (pressure) is there or not, we sort of keep a pretty tight-knit circle. If there is that stuff it’s on the outside, I have complete faith in our group and what we can do.”

