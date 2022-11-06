ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

My Dream Team: Aishwarya Rajinikanth all praise for ‘Lal Salaam’ unit

NewsWire
0
0

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth who has donned the director’s hat for a third time, has called the team of her upcoming film, ‘Lal Salaam’, her ‘dream team’.

The film, which was officially launched on Saturday, is being produced by Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.

Interestingly, the film would also have her dad, Rajinikanth, making a special appearance in it.

An emotionally moved Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is making a return to direction after seven long years, took to social media to pen her thoughts on the development.

She wrote, “When your father trusts in you… When you believe God is by you… Miracles happen in true. After seven long years, the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears. #lalsalaam #daytoberemembered.”

She then added, “With faith I dream and dream… One day it falls in place and I have my team.. #dreamteam #lalsalaam.”

Vishnu Rangasamy has been roped in as the director of photography for the film, which will have Ramu Thangaraj as its art director and B. Pravin Baaskar as its editor.

20221106-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Working with Vikram Gokhale was like going to school: Rupali Suri

    Goa Police writes to forensic dept to appoint panel for Sonali...

    Nishant Bhat scared of Rohit Shetty’s pranks more than ‘KKK 12’...

    Armaan Malik: I look for longevity of my songs rather than...