INDIASPORTSTENNIS

My elbow is not in an ideal shape: Djokovic issues fitness update ahead of Srpska Open

NewsWire
0
0

Novak Djokovic has admitted that his right elbow, which was operated on in 2018, “is not in ideal shape” while issuing his fitness update ahead of the Srpska Open aka Banja Luka Open.

The Serbian star, who is looking to bounce back from his third-round defeat against Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, is the top seed at the Banja Luka Open.

“Naturally, I wasn’t satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But ever since I landed, I’ve felt welcomed in Banja Luka, with a lot of positive energy and positive emotions

“My elbow is not in ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match. One of the good things about tennis is that you get a new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. I’ve turned over a new leaf,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

After missing the action in Sunshine Swing, the 22-time Grand Slam champion returned to action in Monte Carlo earlier this month, where he appeared to be nursing an elbow injury as he has been wearing a strap on his right elbow.

Despite his loss to Musetti in Monaco, Djokovic has still enjoyed a good start to the season. The 35-year-old is 16-2 in 2023, including titles in Adelaide and at the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old will begin his campaign in Banja Luka against Frenchman Luca Van Assche, who battled past World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

“I don’t know much about the young French player,” Djokovic said of Van Assche. “I thought (Wawrinka) would win the match. I saw (Van Assche) play but not for long, he is a real fighter, fast, it’s difficult to get past him,” he said.

20230418-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Incredible to see so many pace bowlers in India, says Dravid

    Wedding nutrition science with natural ingredients

    Jagan will decide on BRS request for support, says YSRCP leader

    Congress stages protest march in Guwahati over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification