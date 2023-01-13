ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘My family is my team,’ says Shankar Mahadevan

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan said that his wife Sangeeta is his biggest inspiration and also revealed how they both started dating when they were still in school.

He said: “I am very lucky that I have Sangeeta, Shivam and Siddharth as my family. The purpose behind all my songs and compositions till now is my wife Sangeeta. I have been married to her for almost 30 years now, and I have known her since I was 17 years old. It’s been more than 40 years of us, together, we have literally grown up.”

Shankar is part of the popular musical trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy which consists of him along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. As a music composer, Shankar has given music for a number of films including ‘Dillagi’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Don 2’ and many more.

Currently, he is seen among the panel of judges along with Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan.

During the ‘Family Special’ episode, he talked about his wife and kids. He recalled his initial years of relationship with his wife and how they both started dating during school days.

“I still remember, we started dating when she was in 8th grade, and I was in 11th, and after a couple of years, we got married. Our journey has been amazing, my family is like my team. I really feel blessed to have a family like this where I can work and sing with my kids and spend time with my wife,” he added.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

