What was the inspiration to launch Miss Margarita? And what is the USP of the restaurant?

Noah: When I was at IHM Mumbai back in 2009, that is when it all started. My initial instinct was not toward culinary; rather, I was inclined toward art. However, later on, I combined my creativity with my love for food, and it dawned on me that food became a medium of my expression. Always intrigued by painting and art, I started viewing my food creations as those of an artist. That artist in me became more prominent when I challenged myself to take up cooking as a full-time profession.

Moreover, I have had the opportunity to be a part of an extensive team in the food and beverage industry and have had great success with brands such as Arriba, Hungry Monkey, Tabula Rasa, Big Fat Sandwich, and Wok Me. All these experiences that I have shared over the years have helped in shaping and curating Miss Margarita.

We were the first to set foot in a non-Tex-Mex Mexican establishment in order to introduce patrons to a modern Tequila bar. We are the biggest tequila bar in India, focusing on distinctive, cutting-edge, and seasonal flavours. We use spices that are unique to Mexico and its cuisine, which distinguish us from our competitors. Of course, the best part is our tequila bar. We are the first of our kind and offer the widest assortment of tequila!

What is your success mantra in the food industry, and what motivates you?

Noah: With each experience, I have had the chance to experiment and learn more. Every cuisine is different and being able to adapt and create dishes according to the market and customers are key. The success mantra for every restaurateur should be to inculcate a sense of authenticity in terms of flavour so that the consumer is able to relate and be appreciative towards your style of the palate, while also giving them something unique and unconventional.

Miss Margarita, a non-Tex-Mex venture, has strived to preserve the authenticity of Mexican flavours while largely focusing on incorporating newer techniques that our customers would appreciate.

What is your favourite ingredient to work with?

Noah: I enjoy experimenting with different spices and condiments especially Mexican chillies like Habanero, Guajillo, Chipotle, and Pasilla since they offer consumers a tantalising flavour pallet.

What is the most challenging dish you have ever prepared?

Noah: I think it’s a difficult one to answer. But given the standardisation and the kinds of methods used to produce perfect dishes and match the authentic flavours in Mexican cuisine, you require the appropriate level of expertise, dexterity, and practice, which only develops over time.

What are your future plans, expansion plans, or new ventures that you are excited about?

Noah: Miss Margarita has been a huge success with us. We recently launched our second restaurant in Vagator, in the heart of North Goa, earlier this year. With Miss Margarita expanding, we hope to take this venture to newer locations such as Mumbai and other cities soon across India.

What is your favourite comfort food?

Noah: Yellow dal and rice with pickles is my go-to comfort food. This is something I have on a daily basis!

What is one Indian dish that you believe deserves more global recognition?

Noah: Vada-pav is a favourite for almost everyone. However, if you like experimenting, I strongly recommend – Chorizo Paav. The fried potatoes and masala along with meat go very well with a well-buttered pav or bun.

What inspired you to become a chef?

Noah: My first inclination was not towards cooking, but rather towards art. However, after combining my creativity with my love of food, I realised that food had become a medium of my expression. Always fascinated by painting and art, I began to see my food creations through the eyes of an artist. When I started to pursue culinary as a full-time career, the artist in me emerged.

