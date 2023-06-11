Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday shared an incident and said that one of his friends experienced a shooting in the US.

Musk tweeted: “A friend of mine experienced a shooting last night outside his apartment in SF and a bullet went through his wall. Second time it’s happened.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Time to relocate bruh!!! San Francisco has fallen!!”, another commented, “Elon, be careful what friend you visit, and the conditions of his dwelling — you have too much to lose.”

In April this year, Musk had said that one could literally film a ‘Walking Dead’ episode unedited in downtown San Francisco.

Meanwhile, last month, he had said, “So many stores shuttered in downtown SF. Feels post-apocalyptic.”

When one user asked “Didn’t you vote for Obama and Biden? Things didn’t turn to shit because of magic.”

“Yes, but they are not to blame for San Francisco. Fundamentally, states and cities must occasionally vote for the other party or you have a one party system. SF is what happens when one party has control for several decades — no feedback loop for correction, because they never lose, no matter how bad it gets,” Musk replied.

