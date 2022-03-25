SOUTH ASIAWORLD

My govt performed better than all previous ones in last 50 years: Imran

NewsWire
0
0

Describing numerous ‘achievements of his PTI-led government since coming into power in 2018, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that no regime in Pakistan had performed in the last 50 years as well as his government did during its three-and-a-half-year rule, Express Tribune reported.

“Look at our economy, our tax collection, we have collected the highest amount of taxes in this period, we have the highest yield of crop in the country’s history, we have also taken care of the farmers and have given them the correct price which had never been paid [by any previous governments],” the premier said while addressing an impressive public gathering in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa’s Mansehra district.

Coming down hard on his political opponents, the premier alleged that Rs 200 to Rs 250 million are being offered to buy people’s conscience.

“Our MNA, Saleh Mohammad, was offered Rs 250 million by the opposition but he refused,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister said that the opposition was seeking NRO (amnesty) like the one given by former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

“It would be the biggest treason with Pakistan the day I forgive them (opposition leaders),” he added, the report said.

He said that the no-confidence motion has been tabled so that the opposition leaders could get an ‘easy escape’.

“Three rats are trying to hunt me down, but what they don’t know is that they will be hunted down instead… I will defeat them,” Khan said.

20220325-211404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fighting reported in 200 Afghan areas in 24 hrs

    Blacklisted Chinese firm seeks action against Pak entities for forged documents

    Residents protest in Islamabad over hike in petrol prices

    Struggle of the people of PoJK must not go unnoticed (Opinion)