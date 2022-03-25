Describing numerous ‘achievements of his PTI-led government since coming into power in 2018, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that no regime in Pakistan had performed in the last 50 years as well as his government did during its three-and-a-half-year rule, Express Tribune reported.

“Look at our economy, our tax collection, we have collected the highest amount of taxes in this period, we have the highest yield of crop in the country’s history, we have also taken care of the farmers and have given them the correct price which had never been paid [by any previous governments],” the premier said while addressing an impressive public gathering in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa’s Mansehra district.

Coming down hard on his political opponents, the premier alleged that Rs 200 to Rs 250 million are being offered to buy people’s conscience.

“Our MNA, Saleh Mohammad, was offered Rs 250 million by the opposition but he refused,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister said that the opposition was seeking NRO (amnesty) like the one given by former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

“It would be the biggest treason with Pakistan the day I forgive them (opposition leaders),” he added, the report said.

He said that the no-confidence motion has been tabled so that the opposition leaders could get an ‘easy escape’.

“Three rats are trying to hunt me down, but what they don’t know is that they will be hunted down instead… I will defeat them,” Khan said.

