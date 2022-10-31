INDIA

My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the tragedy of the Morbi bridge collapse in which 141 people were killed.

He was here to pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity on Monday.

“My heart goes out to the Morbi bridge collapse victims. In my life I have rarely experienced such pain. I am at Ekta Nagar but my heart and mind are with the victims,” Modi said while addressing a gathering in Ekta Nagar.

He added, “On one hand my heart is in pain and on the other hand I have to discharge my duty. I pay condolences to those who have lost their lives in the accident and share grief and sorrows of the families.”

The state government swung into immediate action after the bridge collapsed. Along with the state machinery, even NDRF teams and other agencies joined hands in rescue and search operations, the Prime Minister said, adding that the Central government will extend all support to the state government.

The Prime Minister assured that all those responsible for the negligence would be brought to justice and no one will be spared. The state government has formed a probe panel and will investigate the accident.

20221031-103806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 foreign nationals arrested in K’taka over fake kidney donation racket

    Healthtech AI startup Qure.ai raises $40 mn

    Tarun Tahiliani to present luxury pret collection

    Varun Gandhi to bring private member bill seeking law on MSP