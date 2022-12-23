SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

My heart is still bleeding, says Brazil’s Thiago Silva on World Cup quarterfinal defeat

Veteran Brazil defender Thiago Silva has said that he is still hurting after the team’s 2022 World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia on penalties.

Brazil entered the tournament in Qatar as favourites but were eliminated for the fifth consecutive time by a European opponent at football’s showpiece event, news agency Xinhua reported.

“From the interviews after the match against Croatia to this day, my heart is still bleeding,” the 38-year-old Chelsea centre-back said in a social media post on Thursday.

“But… I’m convinced that we did a decent and committed job — all of us, including the coaching committee and the backroom staff.”

“I have no idea how many times I’ve wondered what I should write about this World Cup. I must confess that our elimination and the way it happened is very difficult to accept and understand.”

Silva said he felt proud to have represented Brazil at four consecutive World Cups, adding that the feat had surpassed his “wildest childhood dreams”.

