SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

My heart was beating too fast, says Sarfaraz Ahmed on his Test comeback against New Zealand

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed shined in his 50th Test appearance and first at home with a gritty 86 off 153 balls against New Zealand.

Ahmed, coming in for Mohammad Rizwan to get a Test appearance after almost four years, shared a mammoth 196-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Babar lasting 56.3 to put Pakistan in a position of strength and demoralise New Zealand.

Sarfaraz joked that his heart was beating through the roof when he came out to bat.

“When I played my first three balls, if you would have measured my heartbeat, the meter would have broken. My heart was beating too fast. It was not like I was debuting, I was making a comeback and the position was crunch,” Ahmed was quoted as saying.

“Babar gave me a lot of confidence and as a senior player the way he talked me through the pressure gave me a lot of confidence,” Ahmed said.

However, the right hander was disappointed to not have converted his innings into a century as he edged spinner Ajaz Patel in the 86th over of the game, late in the final session of play.

“I finally got an opportunity and I hope my today’s knock will help the team,” Sarfaraz said. “Of course it was disappointing not to get a century in my hometown, but the partnership with Babar was more important to me.”

20221226-213606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd Test: Rishabh Pant asked to remove taping on keeping gloves

    Ex-SA cricketer Petersen concerned about lack of consistent Test centuries from...

    South African board lauds women’s team on ‘double’ win vs India

    T20 World Cup: Everyone would love to see India-Pakistan final again...