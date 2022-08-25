INDIA

My house raided to see if I have any evidence against Pinarayi Vijayan: P.C.George

After a team of Crime Branch raided senior Kerala politician P.C. Geroge’s residence on Thursday, the seven-time former MLA accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for continuing to haunt him.

George was arrested twice by the Kerala Police in the recent past.

The search was conducted to collect evidence against the senior leader’s son – Shaun George, an elected local body member in Kottayam district, on a complaint of him being a part of a group which clandestinely worked to give a clean chit to actor Dileep, presently out on bail in the 2017 actress abduction case.

“The police were trying to see if I had kept any evidence against Vijayan here. When they did not find anything, they were wanting to take my grandson’s tab also,” said an angry George.

“This is nothing but political witch hunting as Shaun had lodged a police complaint three years back about a lost mobile phone and it’s the phone they want. I will submit all the evidence of Vijayan’s smuggling case to the court and will not be cowed down by these raids,” added George.

In the past few months, the police arrested George two times in different cases, but he was lucky to get instant bail from the court, when he was produced.

For a while, the chief minister and Geroge have been running a feud and George never loses any opportunity to take on Vijayan.

Known for his razor sharp tongue, the 71-year-old George heads his own party – Kerala Janapaksham’ (Secular) and at the moment his party is not in any of the political fronts, but has slight leanings towards the BJP-led NDA.

