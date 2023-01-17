INDIA

My ideology doesn’t match with Varun Gandhi’s: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while responding to a question on BJP leader Varun Gandhi, said on Tuesday that his ideology doesn’t match with the latter, adding that he’d rather be beheaded than go to the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Commenting on his estranged cousin, Rahul Gandhi said, “He (Varun Gandhi) is in the BJP. If he walks into the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he might be in a problem. My ideology does not match his ideology. My family has an ideology, we have different ways of thinking… But Varun has adopted the RSS ideology, which is not acceptable.”

“I can meet him, I can hug him, but I cannot accept the RSS ideology. There is a clash between the two ideologies. Many years ago, Varun had told me that RSS is also doing good work. I had told him then that ‘you have not studied the history of the family; had you did, you would not have said this’,” Rahul Gandhi said.

