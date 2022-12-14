INDIALIFESTYLE

‘My Language, My Identity’ focuses on Urdu at Jammu University literary event

The Jammu University witnessed a literary event to highlight the contribution of Urdu under the theme ‘My Language, My Identity’ on the occasion of ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’.

Students and scholars participated in the event. Various activities such as poetry, drama, essay writing, etc., were held during the event that was organised by the Department of Urdu.

The central government has taken the initiative to celebrate the festival of Indian languages on December 11 every year, which aims to protect and promote Indian languages. He also shed light on the importance and usefulness of Indian languages.

On this occasion, students and scholars of the Urdu Department presented ghazals, poems and Sufi poetry. A drama was presented, the highlight of which was girl education and child labour.

On this occasion, essay writing was also organised under the theme ‘My Language – My Identity’ in which the scholars of the Urdu Department, Majdar Sheed, Gulzar Ahmed, Ishrat Hussain Butt, Garja Devi and Shaista participated. A book exhibition was also organised by Azeen Qasmi Kutbkhana Talab Khatikan, Jammu.

The President of Urdu Department, Jammu University, Prof. Mohammad Riaz Ahmed presented a motion of thanks. He shed light on the importance and usefulness of Indian languages.

Dr. Farhat Shamim, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu-Jammu University, said that language was what makes a man different from animals. He said that language is the most important means of expression.

