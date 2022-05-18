Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Convict Perarivalan, who was released by the Supreme Court after 31 years of imprisonment, said it was his mother’s fight for justice that ultimately paved way for his release. He was speaking to media persons after feeding sweet to his mother at his residence in Jolarpettai. Perarivalan is presently at home on a bail.

His father Kuyilnathan while speaking to media persons said that the decision of Perarivalan’s marriage will be taken after discussing with relatives and family members.

There is a huge flow of relatives, friends and well wishers at the residence of Perarivalan.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice L. Nageswar Rao and Justice B. R. Gawai issued orders releasing Perarivalan using Section 142 of the Constitution and using extraordinary powers of the court. It may be noted that the central government had not given its consent for the release of Perarivalan and the Government of India has contended that it was only for the President of India to take a decision on the release of Perarivalan.

The Tamil Nadu government had taken a unanimous decision for the release of Perarivalan as he had spent 31 years in jail.

