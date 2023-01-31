Mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy on Tuesday said that his new party, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), launched 30 days ago, is giving sleepless nights to state leaders in Karnataka.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Rath Yatra, Reddy also announced candidature of his wife Aruna Lakshmi in Ballary constituency presently represented by BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy, his brother.

“They tried to seize my property and threaten me. The central leaders forced me to join their party. Though I had lost property, status, I did not bog down. I am not scared. I have never left a job unfinished. I will never backtrack from words,” he said.

“Many invisible hands tried to prevent me from launching a new party. I have not bogged down. If I am elected from Gangavathy constituency, I will make this model constituency in the state,” he said.

Reddy also assured Rs 5,000 crore grant and formation of a trust for comprehensive development of Anjanadri, which is considered to be birthplace of lord Hanuman. He stated that the manifesto would be released very soon.

20230131-200402