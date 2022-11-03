Michael Grandage, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial, ‘My Policeman’, recently spoke about the events that followed after the casting of former ‘One Direction’ member and ‘As It Was’ hitmaker Harry Styles, was announced for the gay romance drama. ‘My Policeman’, sees Harry playing the role of a cop.

Elaborating on the same, Michael said: “When it (the news) started to get out, sales of Bethan Roberts’ novel, on which the film is based, went through the roof. It was absolutely berserk. This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along minding her own business suddenly became a best-selling writer literally overnight. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, I see, that’s the power of this boy.'”

The film narrates the story of Tom (played by Harry), a policeman in 1950s Britain, who falls in love with a school teacher, Gina McKee (played by Emma Corrin) on the Brighton coast.

However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator named Rupert Everett (played by David Dawson), in spite of homosexuality being illegal in that era.

The director also revealed that it was actually Styles’ team who approached him for the role, when the script was being circulated in the film circuit. After meeting Styles, Grandage was impressed with what the latter could bring to the character of Tom.

He further mentioned: “He was very clear, saying, ‘I’ve done one film, and I’m just making another now, and I know that I would love something like this to be my next film project’.”

