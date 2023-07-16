After the success of ‘Bijlee’, choreographer Rajit Dev and singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu are back once again with the music video for the catchy song ‘Psycho’.

“I think he’s (Harrdy) outstanding, he’s constantly been giving hit songs. My relationship with him also evolved a lot post ‘Bijlee’, he’s become like a brother to me. Every time we are working together, he always tells me that he is not confident in his dancing skills, but after two days of practice, he executes the steps perfectly!”

Speaking more on the music video, Rajit said ‘Psycho’ is very special because we’re working with the same team that created the popular song ‘Bijlee’.

“I was very happy and felt honored to be working on this new song with such a talented team. It is the first music video in India to be shot with Virtual Production using Unreal Engine and Camera Tracking. The best part of this technology is that we don’t have to go to any live location — all we have to do is create the location on an LED screen.”

“It truly amazes me how far technology has come. While this is helpful in many ways, it is a little time consuming. There are also some limitations with the camera movements too as they have to be along a certain axis according to the size of the led wall. Overall it was a great learning experience for the whole team.”

Releasing something right after a big hit is often nerve-wracking since the expectations are set very high. There is usually a lot of pressure on the artist during this time.

Discussing his feelings on this, Rajit says: “I never take pressure, the whole experience was so fun and right from the way it has been shot to the genre of the song — it is all very new. I have choreographed the hook step from my heart and I hope we will get lot’s of love from the audience.”

